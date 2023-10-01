On Sunday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.
  • Garver has recorded a hit in 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).
  • In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30 games this year (34.9%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 40
.291 AVG .255
.392 OBP .356
.536 SLG .475
17 XBH 13
10 HR 9
27 RBI 23
48/23 K/BB 32/21
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 15th, 1.056 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
