On Sunday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.

Garver has recorded a hit in 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).

In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (34.9%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .291 AVG .255 .392 OBP .356 .536 SLG .475 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings