Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has had a hit in 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.4%).

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (14.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has had an RBI in 51 games this year (40.2%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .261 AVG .258 .323 OBP .316 .500 SLG .384 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

