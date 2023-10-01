The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

Cowboys Insights

  • The Cowboys average nine more points per game (28.7) than the Patriots surrender (19.7).
  • The Cowboys collect 84 more yards per game (354.3) than the Patriots give up per matchup (270.3).
  • This season, Dallas rushes for 53.7 more yards per game (147) than New England allows per outing (93.3).
  • This year, the Cowboys have one turnover, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (2).

Cowboys Home Performance

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/10/2023 at New York W 40-0 NBC
9/17/2023 New York W 30-10 CBS
9/24/2023 at Arizona L 28-16 FOX
10/1/2023 New England - FOX
10/8/2023 at San Francisco - NBC
10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN
10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

