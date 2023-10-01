At AT&T Stadium in Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be lined up against the New England Patriots pass defense and Christian Gonzalez. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 28.2 9.4 28 73 10.47

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Christian Gonzalez Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 273 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has collected 19 receptions.

Looking at the passing game, Dallas is averaging 207.3 yards (622 total), which ranks the team No. 18 in the league.

The Cowboys average the fifth-most points in the NFL, 28.7 per game.

Dallas ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.3 pass attempts per contest (103 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Cowboys air it out more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40.7% red-zone pass rate).

Christian Gonzalez & the Patriots' Defense

Christian Gonzalez has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 531 total passing yards allowed (177 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (two).

So far this year, the Patriots have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by allowing 19.7 points per game. They rank fifth in the NFL with 270.3 total yards allowed per contest.

New England hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to two players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Christian Gonzalez Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Christian Gonzalez Rec. Targets 24 22 Def. Targets Receptions 19 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.4 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 273 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 118 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.