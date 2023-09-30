The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Jaguars (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field in a SWAC clash.

UAPB is totaling 318.8 yards per game on offense this season (78th in the FCS), and is giving up 420.8 yards per game (103rd) on the other side of the ball. While Southern's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 20th-worst with 14.7 points per game, its defense ranks 12th-best with just 17.0 points ceded per contest.

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on UAPB Sports Network.

Southern vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: UAPB Sports Network

UAPB Sports Network City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Southern vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Southern UAPB 174.0 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.8 (65th) 159.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (112th) 43.7 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.8 (66th) 130.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood leads Southern with 368 yards on 31-of-58 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles is his team's leading rusher with 26 carries for 66 yards, or 22.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kendric Rhymes is a key figure in this offense, with 33 rushing yards on eight carries and 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) on six catches with one touchdown

Jailon Howard leads his team with 84 receiving yards on four receptions.

Chandler Whitfield's zero targets have resulted in three grabs for 58 yards.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has recorded 528 yards (132.0 ypg) on 46-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 49 times for 283 yards (70.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught six passes for 66 yards.

This season, BJ Curry has carried the ball 20 times for 127 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' leads his squad with 168 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 13 passes for 157 yards (39.3 yards per game) this year.

Michael Jamerson has a total of 112 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes and scoring one touchdown.

