Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 184 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 71 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .278/.350/.480 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 154 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .329/.393/.630 slash line on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (14-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 32 starts this season.

Castillo has 32 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Sep. 25 6.0 8 5 5 8 1 at Athletics Sep. 19 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Angels Sep. 13 6.0 3 2 2 8 3 at Rays Sep. 7 6.0 4 0 0 8 4 at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashing .278/.337/.490 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 140 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .266/.381/.438 so far this year.

Crawford brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

