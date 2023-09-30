Saturday's game features the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (14-8) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (10-6) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won seven of 21 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (875 total runs).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

