Our computer model predicts the McNeese Cowboys will take down the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, September 30 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Cowboy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

McNeese vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction McNeese (-6.0) 58.5 McNeese 32, Nicholls State 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Cowboys games.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

Colonels games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 18.0 37.3 34.0 52.0 12.7 32.3 Nicholls State 12.3 38.3 24.0 38.0 6.5 38.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.