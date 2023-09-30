On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .269 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 90 of 141 games this season (63.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (30.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (36.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 73 .285 AVG .256 .333 OBP .297 .456 SLG .398 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 29 59/17 K/BB 56/17 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings