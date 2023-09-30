Leody Taveras vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .269 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 90 of 141 games this season (63.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (30.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (36.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|73
|.285
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.456
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|59/17
|K/BB
|56/17
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo (14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.