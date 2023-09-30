In the game between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Grambling Tigers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Panthers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-0.9) 60.2 Prairie View A&M 31, Grambling 30

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tigers and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five of Panthers games went over the point total.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19 42 16 45 20 41 Grambling 33.5 38 46.5 22.5 10 72

