Adolis García vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .245.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 91 of 146 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 63 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|70
|.271
|AVG
|.218
|.359
|OBP
|.294
|.601
|SLG
|.422
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|92/30
|4
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
