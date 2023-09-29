Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Mary Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.
Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Centerville High School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Riverdale Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
