Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Red River Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Logansport High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Riverdale Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
