The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) will have their ninth-ranked running game on show versus the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0), with the No. 55 run defense in college football, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Utah Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 44.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 45.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Utah has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.

Oregon State & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Pac-12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 Utah To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the Pac-12 +600 Bet $100 to win $600

