Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Thomas More High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Private School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Springfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
