Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Thomas More High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.