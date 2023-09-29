Josh Jung vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .270 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (30.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this year (40 of 119), with more than one RBI 20 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.478
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|66/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.