Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Central Private School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Springfield, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Zachary High School at West Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: West Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Archbishop Rummel High School at Scotlandville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. James High School at Woodlawn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

