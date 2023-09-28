As of September 28 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Saints much higher (14th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (22nd).

The Saints have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +4000 at the start of the season to +4000.

The implied probability of the Saints winning the Super Bowl, based on their +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans is winless against the spread this season.

The Saints have yet to hit the over this season.

The Saints have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Saints are putting up 314.7 yards per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 288.0 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Saints Impact Players

Chris Olave has 22 catches for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Derek Carr has passed for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.5%.

In three games, Rashid Shaheed has nine receptions for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one score.

On the ground, Tony Jones Jr. has scored two times and accumulated 70 yards (23.3 per game).

In three games for the Saints, Alontae Taylor has collected 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

