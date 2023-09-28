Texas Rangers (89-69) will take on the Seattle Mariners (85-73) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Marcus Semien will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-120). The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 61 out of the 105 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 55-38 (59.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Rangers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -1000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.