The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ouachita Christian School at Ouachita Parish High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sicily Island High School at St Frederick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Zachary High School at West Monroe High School