The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1000.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000), the Cowboys are sixth-best in the league. They are three spots higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

The Cowboys have experienced the 11th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the start of the season to +1000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Cowboys games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The Cowboys have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

Defensively, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 262.0 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (354.3 yards per game).

The Cowboys have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 12.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard has two TDs and has gained 264 yards (88.0 per game).

In the passing game, Pollard has zero touchdowns, with 12 receptions for 48 yards.

In three games, Dak Prescott has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.

On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and picked up 44 yards.

CeeDee Lamb has 19 catches for 273 yards (91.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored zero times and picked up 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Micah Parsons has totaled 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in three games for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

