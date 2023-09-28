Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bossier High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Minden, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
