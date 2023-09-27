When the Texas Rangers (88-69) take on the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Angels have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-160). The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (11-6, 3.94 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-7, 4.39 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rangers and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-160), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 31-19 (winning 62% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won 10 of 32 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Angels had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.