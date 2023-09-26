On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (.577 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .241.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 62 of 109 games this year (56.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 of 109 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .229 AVG .251 .321 OBP .360 .373 SLG .425 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 47/30 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings