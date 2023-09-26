Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 70 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • Semien has reached base via a hit in 115 games this year (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has driven home a run in 65 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 87 times this year (55.8%), including 22 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 75
.292 AVG .261
.360 OBP .336
.535 SLG .418
42 XBH 28
18 HR 10
54 RBI 44
43/35 K/BB 61/34
9 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
