Marcus Semien vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 70 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 115 games this year (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 65 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored at least once 87 times this year (55.8%), including 22 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|75
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.336
|.535
|SLG
|.418
|42
|XBH
|28
|18
|HR
|10
|54
|RBI
|44
|43/35
|K/BB
|61/34
|9
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
