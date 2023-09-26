How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, September 26
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There are two matchups on Tuesday's LaLiga schedule, including UD Almeria taking on Sevilla FC.
If you're searching for how to watch Tuesday's LaLiga play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Sevilla FC vs UD Almeria
UD Almeria (0-2-4) is on the road to take on Sevilla FC (1-1-3) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (-185)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+450)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona (5-1-0) makes the trip to play RCD Mallorca (1-2-3) at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-190)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+450)
- Draw: (+310)
