Josh Jung vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this year (69.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), with more than one RBI 20 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (41.4%), including 22 games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|52
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.336
|OBP
|.297
|.472
|SLG
|.491
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (3-10) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.