Natasha Howard's Dallas Wings (22-18) hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, September 26. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' most recent game, it defeated Dallas 97-83 at home, with A'ja Wilson (34 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 71.4 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (25 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Wings, Satou Sabally (16 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 35.7 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (12 PTS, 6 AST, 28.6 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) were the top performers.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Wings Season Stats

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the league on offense (87.9 points scored per game) and ranked ninth on defense (84.9 points conceded).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.7 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.1).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in assists (20.3 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Dallas is fifth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Wings are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

In 2023 Dallas is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.0%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Wings are scoring more points at home (88.3 per game) than away (87.4). But they are also conceding more at home (86.7) than away (83.2).

Dallas pulls down the same number of rebounds per game at home as on the road (38.7), and it concedes fewer rebounds at home (31.1) than on the road (33.1).

This season the Wings are collecting more assists at home (21.2 per game) than away (19.5).

This season Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.3) than on the road (13.9).

The Wings drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.2) than away (7.4), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.4%) than away (33.9%).

This year Dallas is giving up more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.5). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (35.1%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

The Wings have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas is 23-19-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wings have a 18.2% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.