Ugo Humbert's run in the China Open in Beijing, China has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Daniil Medvedev. Humbert currently is +4000 to win it all at National Tennis Center.

Humbert at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

Humbert is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Medvedev on Sunday, October 1 at 11:00 PM ET (after beating Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6).

Humbert has current moneyline odds of +375 to win his next contest versus Medvedev.

Humbert Stats

Humbert is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 6-ranked Rublev in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Humbert has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 23-22.

Humbert is 17-13 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Humbert has played 45 matches and 24.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 30 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.2 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

Humbert, over the past 12 months, has won 78.6% of his service games and 22.8% of his return games.

Humbert has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 79.8% of his service games during that timeframe.

