On Monday, September 25 at 9:38 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (87-68) visit Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels (70-86) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +150 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set for the contest.

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 4.04 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.64 ERA)

Rangers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 62, or 59.6%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 21-9 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Angels have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 4-10 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Angels had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

