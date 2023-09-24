The Green Bay Packers (1-1) square off against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

As the Packers ready for this matchup against the Saints, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Saints vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 1.5 42.5 -120 +100

Saints vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

New Orleans had a 42.2-point average over/under in its outings last year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Saints had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Saints were underdogs 11 times last season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

New Orleans had a record of 1-7 when it was set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Green Bay Packers

Packers games last season went over this contest's total of 42.5 points 10 times.

The average total in Green Bay's outings last season was 44.5, two more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last year.

The Packers finished with a 5-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Green Bay went 5-6 (45.5%).

Packers vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10 Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 6

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

