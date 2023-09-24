Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New Orleans Saints have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.
- A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.
- On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
- The Saints picked up four wins at home last year and three away.
- New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.
- In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.
- In 16 games, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.
- Also, Hill ran for 575 yards and seven TDs.
- Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Juwan Johnson scored seven TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 508 yards (31.8 per game).
- On defense last year, Demario Davis helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+6600
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
