Rashid Shaheed will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Shaheed has hauled in nine passes on 10 targets for 152 yards and one TD, averaging 76.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Shaheed and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shaheed vs. the Packers

Shaheed vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 212.0 passing yards the Packers concede per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense is eighth in the NFL by giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (two total passing TDs).

Watch Saints vs Packers on Fubo!

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Shaheed with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed has 14.3% of his team's target share (10 targets on 70 passing attempts).

He has 152 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank third in NFL play with 15.2 yards per target.

In one of two games this year, Shaheed has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 33.3% of his team's three offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Shaheed (two red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (14 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.