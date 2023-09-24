The September 24 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Garoppolo this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats Kenny Pickett 11 Games Played 13 67.2% Completion % 63.0% 2,437 (221.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,404 (184.9) 16 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 9 33 (3.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (18.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Other Matchup Previews

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Steelers had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by allowing 20.4 points per game. They ranked 14th in the NFL with 330.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh gave up 3,779 passing yards last season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked 28th in the NFL with 29.

Against the run, the Steelers' defense was very effective last season, as it ranked ninth in the league with 1,838 total rushing yards allowed (108.1 per game).

Defensively, Pittsburgh ranked 17th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (55.3%) and 18th in third-down percentage allowed (39.4%).

Who comes out on top when the Raiders and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Raiders Defensive Stats

The Raiders' scoring defense struggled last season, as it ranked 26th in the league with 418 points allowed (24.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 242.9, and it ranked 19th in passing TDs allowed (25).

Against the run, the Raiders were middle-of-the-road last year, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 2,087 (122.8 per game).

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (41.7%) and 29th in red-zone efficiency allowed (64.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.