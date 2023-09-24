Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.
Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.
- Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th on defense with 330.2 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.
- Dallas collected eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.
- Also, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
- Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons recorded 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.