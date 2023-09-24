Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Seeking Cooks' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Cooks had season stats last year that included 699 yards on 57 receptions (12.3 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus two carries for seven yards. He was targeted 93 times.

Keep an eye on Cooks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooks 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 93 57 699 205 3 12.3

Cooks Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 12 7 82 0 Week 2 @Broncos 10 4 54 0 Week 3 @Bears 7 2 22 0 Week 4 Chargers 7 7 57 1 Week 5 @Jaguars 6 4 20 0 Week 7 @Raiders 5 4 46 0 Week 8 Titans 6 4 73 0 Week 10 @Giants 7 4 37 0 Week 11 Commanders 6 3 70 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 5 5 59 0 Week 16 @Titans 9 4 34 1 Week 17 Jaguars 7 4 39 0 Week 18 @Colts 6 5 106 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.