Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game – Saturday, September 23
It'll be the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) in college football play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Nebraska 29, Louisiana Tech 19
- Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Cornhuskers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.
- Louisiana Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Bulldogs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +800 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cornhuskers have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Louisiana Tech (+20.5)
- Nebraska has covered the spread twice in 2023.
- Louisiana Tech has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This year, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points once this season.
- This season, three of Louisiana Tech's games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.
- Nebraska averages 19.7 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 31, amounting to 4.2 points over the game's over/under of 46.5.
Splits Tables
Nebraska
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|42.5
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|27.3
|27
|27.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Louisiana Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.5
|61.2
|66.5
|Implied Total AVG
|39
|37.3
|44
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.