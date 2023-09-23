Our projection model predicts the LSU Tigers will defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tiger Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

LSU vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (+17.5) Over (55.5) LSU 33, Arkansas 24

Week 4 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Every Tigers game has gone over the point total this season.

LSU games this season have posted an average total of 55.3, which is 0.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Razorbacks based on the moneyline is 14.3%.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-2-0).

One of the Razorbacks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Arkansas games this year is 2.7 less points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.7 23 72 10 41 14 Arkansas 38.3 19 38.3 19 -- --

