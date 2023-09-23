The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Louisiana has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Buffalo has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

