In the contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Cornhuskers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (+20.5) Over (46.5) Nebraska 30, Louisiana Tech 18

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season.

In theBulldogs' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Louisiana Tech games this year have averaged an over/under of 62.5 points, 16 more than the point total in this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this game.

The Cornhuskers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Cornhuskers' three games this season has hit the over.

The average total for Nebraska games this season has been 47.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Bulldogs vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 19.7 20 35 11 12 24.5 Louisiana Tech 31 29 36.7 26 14 38

