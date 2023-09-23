It'll be the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) against the Buffalo Bulls (0-3) in college football play at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Buffalo?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 35, Buffalo 32

Louisiana 35, Buffalo 32 Louisiana has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

Buffalo has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Bulls have been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+10.5)



Buffalo (+10.5) Louisiana has covered the spread once this year.

In 2023, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Buffalo has covered once against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Buffalo has played two games with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.7 points per game, 6.2 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 54.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 35 45 30 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 36.3 34 41 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

