Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 215 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (841 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Dane Dunning (10-6) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 157 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering six hits.

Dunning enters this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 32 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning

