Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (84-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rangers have been favored 101 times and won 59, or 58.4%, of those games.
  • Texas has a record of 51-35, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 841 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 @ Guardians L 2-1 Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
September 17 @ Guardians L 9-2 Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
September 18 Red Sox L 4-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
September 19 Red Sox W 6-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
September 20 Red Sox W 15-5 Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
September 22 Mariners - Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
September 23 Mariners - Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
September 24 Mariners - Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
September 25 @ Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
September 26 @ Angels - Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
September 27 @ Angels - Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning

