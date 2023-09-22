ACC opponents match up when the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) square off on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

NC State is averaging 31.0 points per game on offense (61st in the FBS), and ranks 62nd on defense with 22.0 points allowed per game. Virginia has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 20th-worst in total offense (316.7 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (451.7 total yards allowed per game).

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Key Statistics

NC State Virginia 402.0 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (112th) 306.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.7 (111th) 175.7 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 68.0 (127th) 226.3 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (56th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (78th) 3 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 679 yards, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards (53.7 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has racked up 96 yards on 25 carries.

Kevin Concepcion's 122 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 16 catches.

Julian Gray has caught six passes while averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Porter Rooks has hauled in eight grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has put up 652 passing yards, or 217.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with four interceptions.

Perris Jones has rushed for 87 yards on 26 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added two catches, totaling 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game) on five catches and two touchdowns while piling up 62 rushing yards on 17 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has racked up 289 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has put together a 207-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 30 targets.

