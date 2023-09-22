The Dallas Cowboys have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 22.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Cowboys games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game offensively last year (11th in NFL), and it surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys went 8-3.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons collected 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +10000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +6600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +100000 4 October 1 Patriots - +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +600 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +750 10 November 12 Giants - +10000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +25000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +750 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 17 December 30 Lions - +2800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

