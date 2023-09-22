We have 2023 high school football competition in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    St. Louis Catholic High School at Kinder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kinder, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington-Marion High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mandeville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vinton High School at Rosepine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Rosepine, LA
    • Conference: 2A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Lake High School at Oakdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Oakdale, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pineville High School at Barbe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Lake Charles, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

