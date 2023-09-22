Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Caddo Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Woodlawn High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
