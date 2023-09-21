Is there high school football on the docket this week in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Independence High School at Pearl River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Pearl River, LA

Pearl River, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Metairie Park Country Day School at Amite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Amite, LA

Amite, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hammond High Magnet School at Fontainebleau High School