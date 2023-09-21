Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Independence High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Metairie Park Country Day School at Amite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Amite, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hammond High Magnet School at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
