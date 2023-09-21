Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tara High School at West Feliciana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: St. Francisville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotlandville High School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
